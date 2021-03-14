International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $546.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

