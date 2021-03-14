International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

THM opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.52.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

