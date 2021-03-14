Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $5.19. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 15,082 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 83,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $259,740.00. Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.62% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.