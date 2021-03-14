Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. Intuit reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $881,906,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

