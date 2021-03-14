Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,379,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024,222. The stock has a market cap of $886.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 59,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,748,000 after buying an additional 1,919,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 832.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 275,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,376.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.