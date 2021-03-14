Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 119,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter.

TAN opened at $97.30 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $125.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

