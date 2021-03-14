Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.95. 6,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.