Investec Lowers HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Sell

Investec downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HSBC. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $29.74 on Thursday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

