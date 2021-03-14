iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $326.84

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.84 ($4.27) and traded as low as GBX 310.50 ($4.06). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.12), with a volume of 66,943 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £344.70 million and a PE ratio of 30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 319.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.84.

In related news, insider Scott Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

