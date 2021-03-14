IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPZYF opened at $1.72 on Friday. IP Group has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Get IP Group alerts:

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.