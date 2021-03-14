Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPSEY. Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.19. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

