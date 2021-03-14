IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSML traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. 14,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $36.33.

