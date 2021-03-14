iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $115.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 371,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,049. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.78. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,694 shares in the company, valued at $582,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,879 shares of company stock worth $7,015,381 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iRobot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

