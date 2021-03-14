Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,072.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.