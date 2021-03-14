IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRCP. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRCP stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $325.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

