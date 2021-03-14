iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the February 11th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 548,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $182,458,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,985,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,730,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,530,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,099,000.

