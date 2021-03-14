iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 5.01% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of IBTI stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $28.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

