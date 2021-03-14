iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

