iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $20,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,598,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,483,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $181.03.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.