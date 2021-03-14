iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 303.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,650 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

