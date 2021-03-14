Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ITGGF opened at $5.80 on Wednesday.

Get Italgas alerts:

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.