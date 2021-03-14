IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Update

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the February 11th total of 554,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF remained flat at $$4.54 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. IWG has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

IWGFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

