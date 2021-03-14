Ixcoin (IXC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $34.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,178,132 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.