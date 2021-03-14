James A. Simms Sells 157 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO James A. Simms sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $14,951.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 547.50 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vicor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vicor by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vicor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.