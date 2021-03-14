Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.