Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $19,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ opened at $167.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

