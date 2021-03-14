JBJ Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts accounts for 0.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 406.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 73.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. New Street Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

NYSE MTN opened at $315.00 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.52 and a fifty-two week high of $333.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.00 and a 200-day moving average of $261.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

