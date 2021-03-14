JBJ Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 351,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 555,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

