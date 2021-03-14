Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Jde Peets from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Jde Peets alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Jde Peets has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.