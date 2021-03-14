John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:JHI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 6,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,269. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

