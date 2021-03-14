John Malcolm Donnan Sells 6,023 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KALU stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

