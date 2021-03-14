Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report sales of $5.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.68 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $23.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.05 billion to $23.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.03 billion to $24.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

JCI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.81. 5,318,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.