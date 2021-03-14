Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered Johnson Matthey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue lowered Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMPLY opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.