Jon W. Howie Sells 48,667 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,904.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $43.63 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $859.29 million, a PE ratio of -99.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.