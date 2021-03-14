Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,969,000 after buying an additional 122,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 625,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 93,381 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

NYSE:JLL opened at $175.80 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $186.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average of $133.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

