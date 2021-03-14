Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Down 11.7%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s stock price fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.25. 848,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 596,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNCE. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

The company has a market cap of $556.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,798.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock worth $1,214,839 in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

