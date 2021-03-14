JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €11.75 ($13.82) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.96 ($11.72).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Wednesday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.41 ($12.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

