JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on G. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.45 ($18.18).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

