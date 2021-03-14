JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.71.

AVO stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

