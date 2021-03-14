Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 11th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.4639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBAXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Julius Bär Gruppe presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.