Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Up 136.2% in February

Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the February 11th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! AS in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! AS in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kahoot! AS in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Kahoot! AS alerts:

KHOTF stock remained flat at $$13.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,969. Kahoot! AS has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46.

About Kahoot! AS

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.