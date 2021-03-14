Kasikornbank Public Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:KPCPY)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3309 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Shares of KPCPY opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and mobile banking services.

