KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,966 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of KB Financial Group worth $67,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,330,000 after purchasing an additional 641,356 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,166,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,190,000 after buying an additional 54,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,522,000 after buying an additional 776,952 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 182,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $44.40 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.