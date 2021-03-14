Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 166,342 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 166,342 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 490,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 370.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 217,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $11.27. 1,426,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,336. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $810.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.