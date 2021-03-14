Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,132 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $23,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.18. 934,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,835. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $137.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

