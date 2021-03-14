Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Piper Sandler Companies comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $20,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. South State CORP. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.00. 87,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,060. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $124.03.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.