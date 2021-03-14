Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.19 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.