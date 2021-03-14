Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,066 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 107.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,155. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.