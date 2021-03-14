Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

NYSE PNW opened at $78.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

