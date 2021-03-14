Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 14,463 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 501,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after purchasing an additional 410,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

